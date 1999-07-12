January 04, 2018

Workers’ comp seminar for Health Care Providers and Staff in El Paso

The Division of Workers’ Compensation and the El Paso Small Business Development Center will offer a seminar for health care providers and staff providing health care to injured employees in the Texas workers’ compensation system on February 8. The seminar will be held at the El Paso Community College – ASC Auditorium – 9050 Viscount Bldg. A, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $75 with lunch included.

The seminar covers:

Identifying a workers’ compensation patient and verifying coverage;

Utilization Review - prospective, concurrent, and retrospective review of medical necessity;

Return-to-work and the DWC073;

Medical bill processing and fee guidelines; and

Processes for resolving disputes.

You may register online with the El Paso Small Business Development Center. For help with registration, contact the El Paso Small Business Development Center at (915) 831-7742.

For information about the seminar, call the Division of Workers’ Compensation at (800) 252-7031, option #3, or email medben@tdi.texas.gov.

