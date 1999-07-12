  • Increase Text Icon
September 06, 2017

TDI reminds public adjusters of advertising rules

The Texas Department of Insurance is reminding licensed public adjusters about state laws concerning advertisements and solicitation.

  • Ads and signs must include your address and license number.
  • The name on your ad must match what’s listed on your license.
  • Solicitation of clients is prohibited during a disaster.

 For more information, visit TDI’s Public Insurance Adjuster webpage.



