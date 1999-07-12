September 06, 2017

TDI reminds public adjusters of advertising rules

The Texas Department of Insurance is reminding licensed public adjusters about state laws concerning advertisements and solicitation.

Ads and signs must include your address and license number.

The name on your ad must match what’s listed on your license.

Solicitation of clients is prohibited during a disaster.

For more information, visit TDI’s Public Insurance Adjuster webpage.

