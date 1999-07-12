September 06, 2017
TDI reminds public adjusters of advertising rules
The Texas Department of Insurance is reminding licensed public adjusters about state laws concerning advertisements and solicitation.
- Ads and signs must include your address and license number.
- The name on your ad must match what’s listed on your license.
- Solicitation of clients is prohibited during a disaster.
For more information, visit TDI’s Public Insurance Adjuster webpage.
For more information, contact:
Last updated: 09/06/2017