August 30, 2017

TDI reassures Texans: Harvey claims will be paid

The Texas Department of Insurance is reassuring Texas policyholders that storm claims will be paid and that the agency will aggressively enforce state laws and policy provisions to protect victims of Hurricane Harvey and the widespread flooding that followed.

The claims filing process and deadlines aren’t changing September 1. House Bill 1774 from the last regular session does not change how homeowners file a claim, deadlines to file claims, or how insurers process claims. It also does not apply to claims with the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association or the National Flood Insurance Program.

Property owners with covered damages maintain the same rights to an insurance claim whether they file their claim before or after September 1.

TDI is sending staff to affected areas this week to help victims file claims and has extended hours for its Consumer Help Line. The TDI Help Line, 1-800-252-3439, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit the agency’s Help after Harvey webpage for more information and links to resources for homeowners who don’t have flood insurance.

