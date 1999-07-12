August 15, 2017

Former San Antonio agent gets 5-year sentence for filing fake life insurance applications

Dermaine Clark of San Antonio was sentenced Monday to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $45,000 for a string of insurance fraud cases.

TDI fraud investigators say Clark used the stolen identities of dozens of people in the San Antonio area to make fraudulent life insurance policies without their knowledge. He would make the initial premium payments to collect commissions from the insurance company. Investigators say Clark tried the scheme 49 times in late 2009, stealing more than $32,000 in commissions.

One of the life insurance applications that Clark submitted was for a woman who had died three months earlier.

“It’s this kind of unscrupulous crime that puts a drag on the entire insurance system,” said TDI Fraud Director Chris Davis. “When an agent with access to people’s most personal information tries to game the system there will be consequences.”

Insurance fraud was not the only crime uncovered during the investigation. During the sentencing, TDI prosecutor Nicole Thornbro told the court that while Clark was under investigation for the insurance scheme, investigators found he was stealing profits from a San Antonio restaurant he was managing. Part of the ordered restitution was to the restaurant owners.

TDI investigators are certified peace officers and work closely with law enforcement authorities around the state to investigate insurance fraud cases. You can report suspected cases of insurance fraud by calling TDI’s Consumer Help Line at 1-800-252-3439 or on the TDI website.

