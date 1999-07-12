July 24, 2017

TDI seeks applicants for Texas Medical Liability Insurance Underwriting Association Board

The Texas Department of Insurance is accepting applications through August 31 for the public member positions on the Texas Medical Liability Insurance Underwriting Association Board of Directors. The appointment is for one year.

The association is a self-supporting entity that provides medical liability insurance to health care providers who cannot get insurance on the open market. A public member of the board cannot be an officer, director, or employee of an entity regulated by TDI.

For more information about how to apply, visit our Boards and Committees page.

