July 14, 2017

TDI seeks applicants for prior authorization advisory committee

The Texas Department of Insurance is looking for people to serve on the committee that advises the commissioner on development of a standard prior authorization form for requesting prescription drug benefits.

Applicants are being sought to fill vacancies representing specialty drug distributors and health benefit plan networks of providers.

Applications will be accepted through August 18. For more information, including an application, visit the TDI website

For more information, contact: