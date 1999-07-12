June 14, 2017

TDI investigators head to Midland-Odessa after hail storms

Texas Department of Insurance investigators will be in the Midland-Odessa area Thursday and Friday to help deter any criminal element drawn to the scene after Monday’s storms.

“Unfortunately, a big storm can also draw some bad contractors and scam artists to the area,” said TDI Fraud Chief Christopher Davis. “Our investigators will be visiting with local officials and talking to residents to help them recognize potential scams.”

TDI offers the following tips for homeowners when looking to hire a contractor for home repairs:

Start with a call to your insurance company to get an idea of what repairs should cost.

Use local companies and check references and contact numbers.

Get written estimates. These should be on company letterhead with clear contact information.

Get more than one bid. This will help you gauge which offers are legitimate and which may be too high or too good to be true.

Be cautious of contractors who offer to waive deductibles. They could be submitting false information to your insurance company about the cost of the repairs.

Don’t pay the full cost of the repair in advance. Legitimate contractors may require a partial payment up front to get started. Your final payment should only come after the job is complete.

Be aware that Texas law prohibits public adjusters from participating in the repair process to prevent conflicts of interest. For example, roofers can’t advertise that they will handle your insurance claim.

If you feel pressured or threatened in any way, call the police.

Report Suspected Insurance Fraud

If you have information about insurance fraud, you can file a complaint online or by calling 1-800-252-3439. You can also file complaints against businesses with the Texas Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-252-8011.

Claims help

For answers to insurance questions or to get help with a claim, call the TDI Consumer Help Line at 1-800-252-3439. Help is available in English and Spanish. More tips are available on the TDI website.

