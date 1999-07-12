May 04, 2017

TDI experts are in East Texas to help storm victims

Texas Department of Insurance staff will be at the Canton Civic Center today through the weekend to answer insurance questions from residents who may be filing claims after last weekend’s powerful storms.

The Canton Civic Center, 800 Flea Market Drive, will serve as a central location for local and state agencies to offer help and information to East Texas residents as they begin the recovery process. TDI’s staff will be available to discuss the insurance claim process or help residents get in contact with their agent or company if their information is missing.

The resource center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with insurance questions can also call TDI’s Consumer Help Line at 1-800-252-3439. Help is available in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

