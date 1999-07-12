April 07, 2017

TDI seeks applicants for FAIR Plan board

The Texas Department of Insurance is looking for people to serve on the board that governs the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan, which provides residential property insurance in underserved areas where it’s not readily available through the private market.

Applicants are being sought to fill six vacancies: two public members, three insurers, and one general property and casualty agent member. Applications will be accepted through May 31.

For more information, including an application, visit www.tdi.texas.gov/committee/gr/index.html.

