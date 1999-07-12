April 07, 2017

TDI seeks applicants for Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Board of Directors

The Texas Department of Insurance is looking for people to serve on the board of directors for the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA), which provides windstorm and hail insurance along the coast when it’s not reasonably available through the private market.

Applications are being sought to fill two public member positions and will be accepted through April 30. All members of the TWIA board must have experience in insurance, general business, or actuarial principles as well as their individual area of expertise.

For more information, including an application, visit www.tdi.texas.gov/committee/gr/index.html.

