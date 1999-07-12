March 31, 2017

TDI earns Department of Defense honors

TDI has earned top honors from the Department of Defense for its support of employees serving in the National Guard and Reserves.

The agency received the Pro Patria Award from the Texas Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve March 24. TDI also is a semifinalist for the 2017 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award. Employers are nominated for this award by Guard and Reserve members or their family members and winners in three categories will be honored at the Pentagon later this year.

“We are happy to serve those who serve their country with such dedication,” said Patty David, deputy commissioner for administrative operations.

Representing TDI at the award ceremony were (left to right): Mark Einfalt, deputy commissioner for compliance; David; Lt. Col. Kyson Johnson, fraud prosecutor; Cynthia Olivier, director of human resources; and Chris Davis, associate commissioner for fraud.

For more information, contact: