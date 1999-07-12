March 10, 2017

State Fire Marshal, Tyler County investigation leads to arrests after fatal fire

Joint forensic investigation work by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office of a March 5 house fire that left one person dead has resulted in the arrest of two people.

Working with the sheriff’s office, SFMO investigators sifted through debris for evidence related to the cause of the fire and the fatality. SFMO’s laboratory analyzed materials from the fire scene, and the death is being investigated as a homicide. As a result of the efforts of the Tyler County investigators and SFMO, two suspects were arrested on charges of capital murder and murder.

“We were pleased to be able to help the sheriff’s office move quickly on this case,” said State Fire Marshal Chris Connealy. “These are the kinds of results we can achieve when we combine our forensic fire investigation expertise with the criminal investigation skills of local law enforcement.”

SFMO investigators will continue to assist Tyler County until the investigation is complete.

