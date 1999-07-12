January 17, 2017

Insurance Commissioner selects Nored to head Legal Division

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax has selected Michael Nored to head the agency’s Legal Division.

Nored replaces Stan Strickland, a 21-year veteran of the agency leaving at the end of the month to join an Austin law firm.

“Stan is a great friend and valued colleague, and we’re going to miss him,” Mattax said. “We’re fortunate to have a strong legal staff at the agency, and I’m confident Michael is more than ready for this new role.”

Nored joined TDI as a staff attorney in the Compliance Division in 2012. He then moved to the Legal Division in 2013 and became director of Financial Counsel later that year. His TDI experience includes work on legal issues related to licensing, financial monitoring, troubled company intervention, receivership, and regulatory litigation.

Nored also has 14 years of private sector law experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and his law degree from Texas Tech University.

He moves into his new position February 1.

