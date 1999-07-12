August 31, 2017
Resources for media covering Harvey
The Texas Department of Insurance has data and information that may be of interest to reporters covering Hurricane Harvey and the flooding that followed.
Windstorm, flood, and residential policies in affected counties (Excel)
Personal automobile policies in affected counties (Excel)
Annual Legislative Report on Market Conditions for 2016 (pdf)
- Claims information for homeowners
- Q and A about flooded cars
- Where to get help in person
- House Bill 1774
Other resources
For more information, contact:
Last updated: 09/11/2017