March 06, 2017
Seven companies re-certified to self-insure for workers’ compensation claimsAUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) re-certified seven employers to self-insure workers’ compensation claims. Together, the companies employ about 30,000 people in Texas.
DWC renewed:
• Bradford Holding Company, Inc.
• Textron, Inc.
• Weyerhaeuser Company
• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
• PACCAR Inc
• Ascension Health Alliance
• ABF Freight System, Inc.
To be certified to self-insure, a company must meet state requirements and have a minimum workers’ compensation insurance unmodified manual premium of $500,000. For more information on applying to the Self-Insurance Regulation program, visit the TDI website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/si/index.html.
For more information, contact:
Last updated: 03/06/2017