March 06, 2017

Seven companies re-certified to self-insure for workers’ compensation claims

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) re-certified seven employers to self-insure workers’ compensation claims. Together, the companies employ about 30,000 people in Texas.   

DWC renewed:

•    Bradford Holding Company, Inc.
•    Textron, Inc.
•    Weyerhaeuser Company
•    Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
•    PACCAR Inc
•    Ascension Health Alliance
•    ABF Freight System, Inc.

To be certified to self-insure, a company must meet state requirements and have a minimum workers’ compensation insurance unmodified manual premium of $500,000. For more information on applying to the Self-Insurance Regulation program, visit the TDI website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/si/index.html.

