December 12, 2017

Wichita Falls company earns safety award

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) recognized WPT Power Corporation for exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses at its Wichita Falls facility.WPT Power manufactures industrial clutches and brakes. Commissioner of Workers’ Compensation Ryan Brannan praised the company’s safety efforts, saying: “We are proud of the work WPT Power has put into its safety program. We are recognizing them for their thorough incident investigation process, prioritizing the use of personal protective equipment, and for getting their employees involved in the company’s health and safety policy.”Know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate it for the Lone Star Safety Award. For more information, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

