December 07, 2017

Pflugerville Company Earns Safety Award

The Division of Workers’ Compensation recognized Lauren Concrete for exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses at their Brenham, La Grange, and Waller locations. Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Ryan Brannan presented the company with the Lone Star Safety Program Award.



Lauren Concrete manufactures ready-mix concrete. Commissioner Brannan praised the company’s safety efforts, saying, “Lauren Concrete has done a great job in providing a strong safety culture for their employees. We want to recognize them today for safety improvements like creating effective job hazard analysis procedures, preparing for emergency situations, and for developing excellent task-specific safety and health training courses for both management and employees.”

Know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate it for the Lone Star Safety Award. For more information, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

