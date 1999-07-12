December 06, 2017

Industry group helps DWC employees affected by hurricane Harvey

Texas Commissioner of Workers’ Compensation Ryan Brannan would like to thank members of the Southern Association of Workers’ Compensation Administrators (SAWCA) for the generosity and goodwill they’ve shown to DWC employees affected by Hurricane Harvey.

SAWCA recently gathered donations from its members, raising $3,000 to help three DWC employees in the Houston area: Tearranny Jacobs and Richard Hensley of the Beaumont office, and Beverly Lucas of the Houston East office.

During and immediately after the storm, DWC employees who had lost their homes or were temporarily living in shelters continued to work, helping injured employees in areas battered by the storm.

“We’re extremely thankful that SAWCA was able to step in and help these deserving employees,” Brannan said. “One employee who lost her home only moved into a new one two weeks ago. I know all three join me in thanking SAWCA for this thoughtful donation. It’s most welcome, especially now, during the holidays.”

SAWCA brings together state regulators from 21 southern jurisdictions, along with legislators, academics, and constituents, to share workers’ compensation perspectives and resources. Brannan is president-elect of SAWCA; his term begins in July.

