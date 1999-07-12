December 01, 2017

Bryan company earns safety award

The Division of Workers’ Compensation recognized Kent Moore Cabinets for exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses at its Bryan facility. Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Ryan Brannan presented the company with the Lone Star Safety Program Award.

“Kent Moore Cabinets has a strong safety culture that involves both management and employees,” Brannan said. “We want to recognize them for their effective hazard detection and commitment to providing the necessary resources to support its safety and health program.”

Know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate it for the Lone Star Safety Award. For more information, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

