September 25, 2017

Workers’ Compensation Weekly Benefit Rates Set for October 1, 2017, Through September 30, 2018

The workers’ compensation state average weekly wage for dates of injury from October 1, 2017, through September 30, 2018, is set at $913.37. The maximum weekly benefit rates for workers’ compensation income benefits is set at $913 and the minimum weekly benefit rate is set at $137 for that period.

The maximum and minimum weekly benefit rates for dates of injury from October 1, 2016, through September 30, 2017, were $913 and $137 respectively.

In accordance with Texas Labor Code (TLC) §408.047, the workers’ compensation state average weekly wage is equal to 88 percent of the average weekly wage in covered employment as computed each year by the Texas Workforce Commission under TLC §207.002(c).

A table showing maximum and minimum weekly benefit amounts for injuries that occurred on or after January 1, 1991, is available on the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/employee/maxminbens.html.

For more information, contact: