September 20, 2017

Division of Workers’ Compensation San Antonio office moving October 2

The state’s Division of Worker’s Compensation office in San Antonio is moving to a new location at 4440 S. Piedras Drive, Suite 205 on October 2.

The current office at 9514 Console Drive, Suite 200 will be closed September 28-29 for the move. During the transition, injured employees should call DWC at 1-800-252-7031 or the Office of Injured Employee Counsel at 1-866-393-6432 for help with their workers’ compensation claim.

The office helps injured employees and other workers’ compensation system participants in 15 counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Dewitt, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, Real, Uvalde, and Wilson.

All correspondence and faxes relating to claims, including official actions, letters of clarification, and forms, should be submitted as usual.

