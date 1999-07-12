September 19, 2017

DWC Austin office moves to new location October 23

The Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation Austin office opens at its new location October 23.

All proceedings, including benefit review conferences, contested case hearings, and appointments with the Office of Injured Employee Counsel will be at the new location starting October 23.

The new address is TDI – Division of Workers’ Compensation, Austin field office, 7551 Metro Center Drive, Suite 100, MS – 301, Austin, Texas 78744-1645. The telephone number will remain 1-800-252-7031.

The old location, 4616 W. Howard Lane, will continue to serve system participants through October 20. If you are an injured employee or workers’ compensation system participant needing help, call 1-800-252-7031.

This office serves injured employees and other workers’ compensation system participants in 14 counties: Bastrop , Blanco , Burleson , Burnet , Caldwell , Fayette , Gonzales , Hays , Lavaca , Lee , Llano , Milam, Travis, and Williamson.

