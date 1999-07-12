September 07, 2017

Workers’ comp training offered to San Antonio medical office staff

The Division of Workers’ Compensation and the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) Small Business Development Center will offer training for medical office staff at the UTSA Downtown Campus, 501 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., on Thursday, October 5. The seminar runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $40.00 in advance, and $60.00 at the door. The fee includes continental breakfast, lunch and parking.

The educational seminar provides practical information for medical office staff managing the administrative processes related to Texas workers’ compensation claims. The seminar covers an overview of the workers compensation system, coverage verification, medical bill processing, dispute resolution and other resources.

Registration is available online through the UTSA Small Business Development Center. For help with registration, contact the SBDC Training Team by e-mail, or phone (210) 458-2460.

For seminar information, call (800) 252-7031, option #3, or email medben@tdi.texas.gov.

