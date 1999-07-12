September 05, 2017

San Angelo Company Earns Safety Award

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) recognized Baptist Memorials Services for exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses at its San Angelo facility. DWC’s Deputy Commissioner for Health Care Management, Matthew Zurek, presented the company with the Lone Star Safety Program Award.

Baptist Memorials Services operates nursing and assisted-living facilities. Commissioner of Workers’ Compensation Ryan Brannan praised the company’s safety efforts, saying, “The company has a strong safety culture that involves both management and employees and is recognized for encouraging employee involvement in the self-inspection process, fostering communication between management and staff through regular in-service training meetings, and creating a safety culture by prioritizing a safe and healthful work environment.”

Know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate it for the Lone Star Safety Award. For more information, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

For more information, contact: