July 18, 2017

Workers’ comp training offered to Houston medical office staff

The Division of Workers’ Compensation and the University of Houston Small Business Development Center will offer training for medical office staff at the UH SBDC, Suite 200, 2302 Fannin in Houston. The seminar will be Tuesday, September 19, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $99, including lunch and parking.

The educational seminar provides practical information for medical office staff managing the administrative processes related to Texas workers’ compensation claims. The seminar covers an overview of the workers compensation system, coverage verification, medical bill processing, dispute resolution and other resources.

Registration is available at www.sbdc.uh.edu. For help with registration, contact Gina Mattei at (713)752-8485.

For seminar information, call (800) 252-7031, option #3, or email medben@tdi.texas.gov.

