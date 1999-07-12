June 28, 2017

Workers’ comp training offered to Lubbock medical office staff

The Division of Workers’ Compensation will offer training for medical office staff at the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) Training Center, 135 Slaton Road in Lubbock. The free seminar will be on Thursday, August 17, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The educational seminar provides practical information for medical office staff managing the administrative processes related to Texas workers’ compensation claims. The seminar covers an overview of the workers compensation system, coverage verification, medical bill processing, dispute resolution and other resources.

Registration is available on the TDI website. For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.

For seminar information, call (800) 252-7031, option #3, or email medben@tdi.texas.gov.

For more information, contact: