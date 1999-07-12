June 06, 2017

San Marcos Company Earns Safety Award

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) recognized CFAN Company for exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses at its San Marcos facility. DWC’s Deputy Commissioner, Dan Paschal presented the company with the Lone Star Safety Program Award.

CFAN manufactures and repairs composite fan blades for jet engines. Commissioner of Workers’ Compensation Ryan Brannan praised the company’s safety efforts saying, “CFAN has a strong safety culture that involves both management and employees and is recognized for providing extensive safety training, implementing measures to relieve repetitive motion syndrome, and emphasizing emergency first aid and evacuation.”

Know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate it for the Lone Star Safety Award. For more information, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

