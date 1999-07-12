May 24, 2017

East Texas Companies Earn Safety Award

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) recognized two East Texas companies for exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses at the companies’ facilities. DWC’s Director of Workplace Safety, Karen Puckett, visited Frankston to honor one of the two employers on-site.

The East Texas employers honored with the state’s Lone Star Safety Award include:

Frankston Packaging Corporation is a manufacturer of paper and vinyl boxes for the food industry with about 77 employees in Frankston.

Tyler Beverages, Inc. is a beverage bottling and distributing company and a wholesaler of bagged and block ice with about 92 employees in Tyler.

Both companies received a Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation by the state and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The SHARP award recognizes small, private-sector Texas employers for exemplary safety and health programs.

Know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate it for the Lone Star Safety Award. Employers must have a proven safety program, injury incidence rates below the national average for three years prior to application, and no work-related fatalities within the prior 12 months. For more information, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

