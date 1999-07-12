  • Increase Text Icon
May 24, 2017

East Texas Companies Earn Safety Award

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) recognized two East Texas companies for exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses at the companies’ facilities. DWC’s Director of Workplace Safety, Karen Puckett, visited Frankston to honor one of the two employers on-site.

The East Texas employers honored with the state’s Lone Star Safety Award include:

  • Frankston Packaging Corporation is a manufacturer of paper and vinyl boxes for the food industry with about 77 employees in Frankston.
  • Tyler Beverages, Inc. is a beverage bottling and distributing company and a wholesaler of bagged and block ice with about 92 employees in Tyler.

Both companies received a Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation by the state and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The SHARP award recognizes small, private-sector Texas employers for exemplary safety and health programs.

Know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate it for the Lone Star Safety Award. Employers must have a proven safety program, injury incidence rates below the national average for three years prior to application, and no work-related fatalities within the prior 12 months. For more information, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html or call 800-252-7031, option 2.



Last updated: 05/24/2017

