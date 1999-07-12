May 23, 2017

DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Summit on June 13 in Beaumont

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) will present a regional workplace safety workshop for employers and employees on June 13 at the Education Service Center, Region 5, Edison Plaza, 350 Pine Street, #500 in Beaumont. The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $50 per person, which includes coffee and snacks.

Regional safety summits feature presentations that address common workplace safety issues, including:

Avoiding maintenance hazards.

Occupational driving safety programs.

Forklift training programs.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordkeeping and reporting.

Participants can choose sessions that are most valuable to their industries and workplaces.

For course information and registration, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/regional.html . For questions, contact DWC at 512-804-4610 or at safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov.

For more information, contact: