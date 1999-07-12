April 25, 2017

DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Summit on May 16 in Denton

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) will present a regional workplace safety workshop for employers and employees on May 16 at the University of North Texas, 1155 Union Circle, Denton. The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $50 per person, which includes coffee and snacks.

Regional safety summits feature presentations that address common workplace safety issues, including:

Avoiding maintenance hazards.

Occupational driving safety programs.

Forklift training programs.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordkeeping and reporting.

Participants can choose sessions that are most valuable to their industries and workplaces.

For course information and registration, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/regional.html. For questions, contact DWC at 512-804-4610 or at safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov.

