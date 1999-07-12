February 17, 2017

DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Summit on March 7 in San Antonio

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) will present a regional workplace safety workshop for employers and employees on March 7 at the Education Service Center, Region 20, 1314 Hines Avenue, San Antonio. The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $50 per person, which includes coffee and snacks.



Regional safety summits feature presentations that address common workplace safety issues, including:



• Avoiding maintenance hazards.

• Occupational driving safety programs.

• Forklift training programs.

• Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordkeeping and reporting.



Participants can choose sessions that are most valuable to their industries and workplaces.



For course information and registration, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/regional.html. For questions, contact DWC at 512-804-4610 or at safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov.

