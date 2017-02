February 10, 2017

Workers’ comp training offered to Laredo medical office staff

The Division of Workers’ Compensation will offer training for medical office staff at the Division’s Laredo office, 500 E. Mann Rd. Ste. B-2, on Thursday, March 9. The free seminar runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.The educational seminar provides practical information for medical office staff handling Texas workers’ compensation claims. It will include an overview of the workers’ compensation system, coverage verification, medical bill processing, dispute resolution, and resources.Registration is available at https://tdi.expoplanner.com/index.cfm?do=reg.flow&event_id=34 , and space is limited. For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.For seminar information, call (800) 252-7031, option #3, or email medben@tdi.texas.gov

