April 03, 2017

Workers’ comp training offered to Dallas medical office staff

The Division of Workers’ Compensation will offer training for medical office staff at the Meadows Conference Center, 2900 Live Oak Street, Oak Corner room, on Tuesday, May 23. The free seminar runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The educational seminar provides practical information for medical office staff managing the administrative processes related to Texas workers’ compensation claims. The seminar covers an overview of the workers compensation system, coverage verification, medical bill processing, dispute resolution and other resources.

Registration is available at https://tdi.expoplanner.com/index.cfm?do=reg.flow®s_id=0&event_id=49&preview_reg=Yes&page_id=1&entity_id=836. For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.

For seminar information, call (800) 252-7031, option #3, or email medben@tdi.texas.gov.

