January 03, 2017

10 Companies Re-Certified to Self-Insure for Workers’ Compensation Claims

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) re-certified 10 employers to self-insure workers’ compensation claims. Together, the companies employ about 15,000 people in Texas.

DWC renewed:

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

FedEx Freight, Inc.

Guardian Industries Corp.

International Paper Company

James Construction Group, LLC

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

To be certified to self-insure, a company must meet state requirements and have a minimum workers’ compensation insurance unmodified manual premium of $500,000. For more information on applying to the Self-Insurance Regulation program, visit the TDI website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/si/index.html.

The Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation administers the Texas workers’ compensation system and helps resolve disputes between injured employees and insurance carriers on individual workers’ compensation claims. For more information, visit www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/indexwc.html.

