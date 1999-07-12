May 22, 2017

TDI seeks applicants for prior authorization advisory committee

The Texas Department of Insurance is looking for people to serve on the committee that advises the commissioner on development of a standard prior authorization form for requesting prescription drug benefits.

Applicants are being sought to fill vacancies representing physicians, other prescribing health care providers, consumers, hospitals, pharmacists, pharmacy benefit managers, specialty drug distributors, health benefit plan issuers, and provider networks.

Applications will be accepted through June 30. For more information, including an application, visit the TDI website.

