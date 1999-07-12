December 13, 2016

Texas insurance commissioner elected NAIC secretary-treasurer

Commissioner of Insurance David Mattax has been elected secretary-treasurer of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which establishes standards and conducts peer reviews for insurance regulatory agencies across the nation.

Mattax has held several leadership positions with the NAIC since he was appointed commissioner by Governor Greg Abbott in 2015. He also serves on the executive committee for the International Association of Insurance Supervisors.

“I look forward to working with the NAIC leadership and my peers in other states on the many important issues facing insurance regulation in the coming years,” Mattax said.

Before being appointed commissioner, Mattax spent 23 years at the Texas Attorney General’s Office and represented the Texas Department of Insurance in legal issues including receiverships, ERISA cases, rule making and enforcement actions. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is admitted to practice before the four Texas Federal District courts, Fourth and Fifth Circuit U.S. Courts of Appeal, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

