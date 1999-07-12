November 01, 2016

Two North Central Texas Companies Earn Safety Award

The Division of Workers’ Compensation recognized Shelton & Shelton Plumbing, LP in Killeen and Texas Hydraulics, Inc. in Temple for exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of work-related injuries and illnesses. The Division presented the companies with the Division of Workers’ Compensation’s (DWC’s) Lone Star Safety Program Award.

“I’m proud to award these Texas employers for their outstanding safety practices,” said Commissioner of Workers’ Compensation Ryan Brannan. “We think they will serve as models for other employers.”

Shelton & Shelton Plumbing, LP builds wastewater, storm, and sewer lines. The company is a first-time recipient of the Lone Star Safety Award, and is recognized for increasing safety inspections, maintaining employee and management training in identification of hazards, reinforcing the reporting of safety and health concerns, and increasing employee participation. Shelton & Shelton Plumbing also participates in DWC’s Occupational Safety and Health Consultation (OSHCON) Program, and was recently awarded its ninth Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation by DWC and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). SHARP recipients are exempt from certain OSHA inspections.

Texas Hydraulics manufactures hydraulic cylinders. The company is a first-time recipient of the Lone Star Safety Award. Texas Hydraulics is recognized for a strong safety management system, increasing required safety training for employees and management, and maintaining excellent safety conditions at plant buildings and yards by upgrading to new, enclosed machinery.

“Both companies have created exceptional safety cultures by fostering active participation at all levels,” Brannan said. “I hope more employers will follow their lead and participate in the Lone Star Safety Program, which can help employers save money and keep employees safer on the job.”

Know a company with an excellent safety program? Nominate it for the Lone Star Safety Award. Employers must have a proven safety program, injury incidence rates below the national average for three years prior to application, and no work-related fatalities within the prior 12 months. For more information, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/safety/lonestarsfty.html or call 800-252-7031, option 2.

For more information contact: