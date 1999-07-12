October 27, 2016

TDI Seeks Applicants for Texas Medical Liability Insurance Underwriting Association Board of Directors

The Texas Department of Insurance is accepting applications through November 30 for a public member position on the Texas Medical Liability Insurance Underwriting Association Board of Directors. The appointment term is for one year.

The association is a self-supporting entity that provides medical liability insurance to health care providers who cannot get insurance on the open market. A public member of the board cannot be an officer, director or employee of an entity regulated by the department.

Application forms are available on the TDI website at: www.tdi.texas.gov/committee/gr/index.html.

For more information about board applications, contact TDI Government Relations at (512) 676-6605.

