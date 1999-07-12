September 21, 2016

TDI earns top ranking for consumer help

The Texas Department of Insurance offers the best online consumer assistance of any insurance department in the nation, according to an analysis by NerdWallet released this week.

TDI received high marks from the personal finance website for providing auto and home insurance rate comparisons online. Out of 51 insurance department reviewed, TDI was one of only nine to offer 2015 complaint data online for companies selling auto, health, homeowners, and life policies.

“We found most of these websites fall short in serving consumers by not providing key information, such as insurer rate comparisons and complaint data, as well as easy access to consumer assistance and educational materials,” the report stated. “But we also identified states like Texas, whose insurance department website is a model of excellence.”

The agency also scored well for its consumer response time when researchers called with a question about auto insurance. TDI was one of only 19 departments to respond within two minutes when asked for basic auto insurance information.

Finally, TDI got top marks for the quality of its insurance education materials for consumers.

“Our Consumer Protection team takes great pride in the work that they do,” said Mark Einfalt, TDI’s deputy commissioner for compliance. “It’s great to have this recognition for our staff as we continue to look for ways to better help consumers.”

TDI’s consumer protection team answered 154,000 calls in fiscal year 2016 and helped recover $37 million in claims and premium payments.

“We have a great team, and I’m thrilled to see their efforts recognized,” said Melissa Hield, associate commissioner for consumer protection. “We really enjoy helping people with their insurance questions and issues.”

TDI’s Help Line is available at 1-800-252-3439 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday.

