October 28, 2016

Division of Workers’ Compensation Honors Two North Central Texas Businesses

The Division of Workers’ Compensation will visit Temple and Killeen on Tuesday, November 1, to honor local employers for exemplary workplace safety programs and low rates of injuries and illnesses at the companies’ facilities.

Details of the trip and award presentations:

Texas Hydraulics, Inc.

3410 Range Road, Temple, Texas 76504

11 a.m.

Texas Hydraulics manufactures hydraulic cylinders and employs approximately 380 at its Temple location.

Shelton & Shelton Plumbing, LP

2841 Chaparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76542

2:30 p.m.

Shelton & Shelton Plumbing builds wastewater, storm, and sewer lines. The company employs approximately 93 people at its Killeen location.

The companies are being presented with the Lone Star Safety Award, which is a state designation for Texas employers with excellent safety programs that can serve as models for others.

