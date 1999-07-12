October 14, 2016

Regional Workplace Safety Summit November 15 in San Angelo

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) will present a regional workplace safety workshop for employers and employees on November 15 at the Education Service Center Region 15, 612 South Irene Street in San Angelo. The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $50 per person and includes coffee and snacks.

Regional safety summits feature presentations that address common workplace safety issues including:

occupational driving safety programs;

workplace violence prevention and personal security;

preventing sprains and strains; and

safety orientation, safety inspections, and an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) compliance update.

Participants can choose sessions that are most valuable to their industry and workplace.

For course information and registration, visit the Texas Department of Insurance website at www.tdi.texas.gov//wc/safety/regional.html. For questions, contact DWC at 512-804-4610 or at safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov.

For more information contact: