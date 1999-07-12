October 04, 2016

Division of Workers’ Compensation Offers Educational Seminar for Medical Office Staff

The Division of Workers’ Compensation and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Small Business Development Center are offering an educational seminar, Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff, at UTRGV CESS Bldg, Suite 1.200, 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. in Edinburg on November 10. The seminar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and registration is $60 per person with lunch provided.

The educational seminar provides practical information for medical office staff managing the administrative processes related to Texas workers’ compensation claims. The seminar covers an overview of the workers compensation system, coverage verification, medical bill processing, dispute resolution and other resources.

Registration is available at www.utrgv.edu/epay. For questions regarding registration contact the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Small Business Development Center at sbdc@utrgv.edu. For seminar information, call CompConnection at 1-800-252-7031, option 3, or email medben@tdi.texas.gov.

