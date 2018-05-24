Due: June 18, 2018

The Texas Department of Insurance issues the attached special data call, authorized by Insurance Code § 2210.052, to companies writing direct commercial property or businessowners insurance in Texas during calendar year 2017. The data call is necessary to supplement TDI's statistical information and to enable the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association to calculate participation shares in the event that assessments are required in 2018.

You must complete and return your response to this data call no later than June 18, 2018.

Companies Subject to this Data Call

Your company must respond to this data call if it falls within one of the categories described below. Companies subject to this data call are required to submit the attached data call form and certification to TDI even if the company does not write any applicable business in the Texas catastrophe area.

TDI will email this data call only to companies that fall into one of the following categories:

Category 1

Companies reporting 2017 Texas commercial property or businessowners statistical data to TDI's commercial lines statistical agent, Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO), under a minimum or limited reporting format that does not include place code- or ZIP code-level detail. This report specifically includes companies reporting under the TDI minimum reporting guidelines for commercial lines statistical reporting.

Category 2

Companies reporting 2017 Texas commercial property or businessowners statistical data to ISO, under a full reporting plan format in which all four quarters of 2017 data have not been fully accepted by ISO as of March 2, 2018. Companies in this category must report premiums for the entire year, not just the quarters of 2017 that ISO has not fully accepted.

Definitions of Terms

Texas Catastrophe Area–The area comprised of the following Texas counties: Aransas, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Willacy, and the portions of Harris County listed below.

City of Morgan's Point

City of Seabrook – all areas east of Highway 146

City of La Porte – all areas east of Highway 146

City of Pasadena – all areas east of Highway 146

City of Shoreacres – all areas east of Highway 146

Voluntary Commercial Allied Lines Direct Written Premium–The total direct written allied lines premium on commercial monoline or multiple peril policies insuring commercial risks in the Texas catastrophe area, which include coverage for losses due to windstorm damage. Voluntary premium does not include allied lines premium on policies insuring commercial risks in the catastrophe area if the policy contains a windstorm exclusion.

Voluntary Businessowners Direct Written Premium–The total direct written premium on policies insuring commercial risks in the Texas catastrophe area, which include coverage for losses due to windstorm damage. Voluntary premium does not include direct written premium on policies insuring commercial risks in the catastrophe area if the policy contains a windstorm exclusion.

Submission Information and Deadline

You must complete the data call using the PDF form that is included as a link in this bulletin. This form requires Adobe Acrobat Standard 7.0, Adobe Professional 7.0, Adobe Reader 7.0, or a higher (more recent) version.

Email your data call submission using the PDF data call form (see link below). You must also separately complete and submit the affidavit. This affidavit may be emailed, faxed, or mailed. TDI may request additional information relating to the responses you provide.

Direct all questions about this data call to TDI's Data Services team by email at DataCall@tdi.texas.gov, or by phone at 512-676-6690.

TWIA Data Call Form

TWIA Data Call Affidavit

TWIA Data Call Instructions