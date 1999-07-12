COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0033-17

September 21, 2017

To: The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association; Agents and Representatives; Adjusters; and the General Public.

Re: Extension of the Deadline for TWIA Claimants to Demand Appraisal for Claims Arising from Hurricane Harvey

The Texas Department of Insurance recently issued Commissioner's Order No. 2017-5226, extending the deadline for a policyholder to demand appraisal of a claim arising from the weather-related event, Hurricane Harvey, which occurred August 25, 2017, through August 31, 2017.

A policy claimant must timely demand appraisal to resolve disputes about the amount of loss TWIA will pay for an accepted claim or accepted portions of a claim. With the extended deadline, a claimant will have 120 days to demand appraisal after receiving TWIA’s written notice accepting all or part of a claim arising from Hurricane Harvey.

TWIA’s appraisal process and requirements are described in Insurance Code §2210.574 and 28 Texas Administrative Code §§5.4211-5.4222, as well as TWIA’s policy contracts.

Commissioner's Order No. 2017-5226 can be found at: http://www.tdi.texas.gov/orders/index.html

For more information contact: CommercialPC@tdi.texas.gov

