COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0028-17

September 15, 2017

To: All Life, Accident, or Health Insurers; Health Maintenance Organizations; Independent Review Organizations; Insurance Agents; Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangements; Third Party Administrators; Utilization Review Agents; Life Settlement Providers, Provider Representatives, and Brokers; Workers’ Compensation Health Care Networks; Discount Health Care Program Operators; and the Public Generally

Re: Legislation Enacted – 85th Legislative Regular and First Called Sessions

This bulletin and its attachment provide brief summaries of selected bills enacted by the 85th Legislature that affect life, annuity, credit, accident, and health coverages and that may be relevant to individuals and entities regulated by the Texas Department of Insurance.

Attached is a two-part document. The first part provides a list and brief summaries of bills that may require action by regulated individuals and entities. The second part provides a list of bills that could require action in particular circumstances.

TDI is only providing summary information in this bulletin regarding particular provisions of the bills that may apply to life, annuity, credit, accident, and health coverage issues. Please refer to the actual bills for the complete content of the legislation. If you view the bills in the attachment on a web-enabled computer, each bill number will link directly to the enrolled bill text. Alternatively, you may access the bills, as well as other legislative information, at the Texas Legislature Online website at www.capitol.state.tx.us.

TDI has attempted to include only relevant legislation. While TDI encourages use of this bulletin to aid in your compliance efforts, individuals and entities regulated by TDI are responsible for ensuring compliance with all enacted legislation affecting the business they conduct.

To completely and timely implement any changes necessary to comply with new and amended statutes, share this information with all staff, agents, and other parties affected by the legislation. Carriers should review each bill listed in the attachment and make the appropriate filings to amend rates or policy forms. All regulated individuals and entities should make appropriate changes to internal policies and procedures to comply with the new legislation and monitor TDI's website for rules TDI may propose to implement the legislation.

Note that, in addition to monitoring TDI's website, you can stay connected by receiving email or text message updates from TDI by signing up online at www.tdi.texas.gov//news/index.html. This will allow you to receive notifications regarding proposed rules, bulletins, and other items of interest.

If you have questions concerning the attachment, please contact the following offices, as applicable:

Life and health product and form issues: Life and Health Lines Office at (512) 676-6676, or by email at LifeHealth@tdi.texas.gov.

Life and health rate and data collection issues: Life and Health Actuarial Office at (512) 676-6889, or by email at LifeHealth@tdi.texas.gov.

Managed care network issues: Managed Care Quality Assurance Office at (512) 676-6400, or by email at HWCN@tdi.texas.gov.

