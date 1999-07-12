COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0025-17

September 14, 2017

To: ALL INSURANCE COMPANIES, CORPORATIONS, EXCHANGES, COUNTY MUTUALS, MUTUALS, RECIPROCALS, ASSOCIATIONS, LLOYDS, OR OTHER INSURERS WRITING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE IN THE STATE OF TEXAS; AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES; AND THE PUBLIC GENERALLY

Re: Hurricane Harvey – Restricting New Business for Personal Auto and Residential Property Insurance

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a disaster due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The proclamation directs that all necessary measures, both public and private, as authorized under §418.017 of the Texas Government Code, be implemented to meet that threat.

President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey.

TDI reminds insurers that before they may restrict writing new business in response to a catastrophic natural event, they must file a restriction plan with TDI and obtain prior approval under Insurance Code §827.008. Insurers file restriction plans with the Company Licensing and Registration Office by email at CLRFilings@tdi.texas.gov.

Insurers that do not comply with statutory requirements are subject to enforcement action.

Questions regarding this bulletin should be directed to the Company Licensing and Registration Office by calling 512-676-6375, or by email at CompanyLicense@tdi.texas.gov.

