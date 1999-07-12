COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0022-17

September 01, 2017

To: All Companies, Corporations, Exchanges, Mutuals, Reciprocals, Associations, Lloyds, or Other Insurers Writing Property and Casualty Insurance in the State of Texas, and to Other Agents and Representatives and the General Public

Re: Weather-Related Event that Occurred August 25, 2017, through August 31, 2017

Under Insurance Code §542.059 and 28 TAC §5.9303, the Texas Department of Insurance has issued an order determining that the weather-related event that occurred August 25, 2017, through August 31, 2017, in Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Travis, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, Williamson, and Wilson counties is a catastrophe for the purpose of claims processing. The order is available at www.tdi.texas.gov/orders/index.html.

Claims resulting from the identified catastrophe in the counties listed above will be subject to the additional time allowed for claims processing authorized by §542.059.

This declaration is necessary due to the large volume of claims resulting directly from this catastrophe, and based on the further understanding that insurers will continue to promptly identify, evaluate, and resolve these claims. Insurers must still promptly acknowledge receipt of a claim and make appropriate assignments for the investigation of a claim. Policyholders should continue to receive the timely service that they expect and should not experience delays in receiving the benefits that they deserve because of the additional time.

For more information contact: