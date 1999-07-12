COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0019-17

August 26, 2017

To: ALL INSURANCE COMPANIES, CORPORATIONS, EXCHANGES, MUTUALS, RECIPROCALS, ASSOCIATIONS, LLOYDS, OR OTHER INSURERS WRITING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE IN THE STATE OF TEXAS; AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES; AND THE PUBLIC GENERALLY

Re: Hurricane Harvey – Vacancy Provisions

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a disaster due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The proclamation directs that all necessary measures, both public and private, as authorized under §418.017 of the Texas Government Code, be implemented to meet that threat.



President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey.



The Texas Department of Insurance encourages insurers to provide relief to those residents and policyholders who have been temporarily displaced, including the suspension of any vacancy provision in the policy, to allow continuing insurance coverage. This bulletin is not intended to limit the application of a vacancy provision for policyholders who have moved permanently from their home or business.



Questions regarding this bulletin should be directed to the Property and Casualty Lines Office by calling (512) 676-6710, or by email at CommercialPC@tdi.texas.gov.

