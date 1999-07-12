COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0018-17

August 26, 2017

To: ALL PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURERS AND THEIR AGENTS, AND THE PUBLIC GENERALLY

Re: Hurricane Harvey – Denial of Wind Losses

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a disaster due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The proclamation directs that all necessary measures, both public and private, as authorized under §418.017 of the Texas Government Code, be implemented to meet that threat.



President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey.



Insurers who deny coverage for wind losses are encouraged to inform policyholders of potential coverage under the aTexas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) if the loss occurred in the TWIA coverage area.



Questions regarding this bulletin should be directed to the Property and Casualty Lines Office by calling (512) 676-6710, or by email at CommercialPC@tdi.texas.gov.

For more information contact: