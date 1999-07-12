COMMISSIONER'S BULLETIN # B-0010-17

August 26, 2017

To: ALL INSURERS LICENSED TO WRITE LIFE AND ACCIDENT AND HEALTH INSURANCE, HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATIONS, WORKERS' COMPENSATION CARRIERS, ALL LICENSED AGENTS, ALL THIRD-PARTY ADMINISTRATORS, ALL UTILIZATION REVIEW AGENTS, EXCLUSIVE PROVIDER PLANS, AND MEWAS LICENSED IN TEXAS

Re: Hurricane Harvey – Medical Equipment and Services

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a disaster due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The proclamation directs that all necessary measures, both public and private, as authorized under §418.017 of the Texas Government Code, be implemented to meet that threat.



President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey.



With the possible relocation of hurricane victims and other personal hardships sustained by residents of counties covered in the governor's proclamations, regardless of where those residents have temporarily relocated, many insureds, enrollees, certificate holders, and injured workers may not be able to, or have the ability to, access medical equipment, supplies, and services necessary to maintain their health. Insureds, enrollees, certificate holders, and injured workers who are residents of the subject counties, regardless of where those residents may be temporarily located, should not be without their necessary services, supplies, and equipment to maintain their health during a disaster or threat of imminent disaster and danger. It is the opinion of the Texas Department of Insurance that all health insurers and health maintenance organizations that provide health coverage or cover the payment of medical or other health care services as a part of any policy or certificate or evidence of coverage should, throughout the duration of the governor's proclamations, authorize payment for necessary medical equipment, supplies, and services regardless of the date on which the service, equipment, or supplies were most recently provided.



Questions regarding this bulletin may be directed to Managed Care Quality Assurance by calling (512) 676-6400, option #7, or by email at MCQA@tdi.texas.gov.

